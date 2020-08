This month I tried to shoot a few different types of shots, shooting into the light as opposed to having the light at my back. I kept the setting on the Zeiss the exact same for the whole roll, 1/200 and f8, which is a bit overexposed, especially into the light.

To be honest, most of them completely failed, but I like the way these three turned out. In a way I guess I was also prepping with focal distances for next months theme, Green, for which I primarily plan to shoot foilage.