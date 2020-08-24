Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

FFP JUNE 2020

Dale Rogers, Phillip Island, Australia

Canon EOS 500

Lomography Color 800

This is the third and final month shooting the Lomo 800 for the Frugal Film Project. The first two months I struggled to find a place for Lomo 800 in my photography kit. Maybe partly due to decreased shooting while in COVID-19 lockdown but I just couldn’t figure out how best to use this color film.

This month I decided to try it on some of our awesome island sunsets. The other evening I was making dinner and noticed perfect conditions for a killer sunset. I quickly grabbed the camera bag and ran down to the beach. I had a Fujifilm XPro2 with a 10-24mm lens in my bag along with the Canon EOS 500 with a 17-40L f/4 lens loaded with Lomo 800.

As predicted the sunset went off producing beautiful orange and red streaks in the overhead clouds. I took a meter reading in the sky then metered on nearby dark bushes and choose an exposure between the two to hopefully get the color in the sky as well as detail in the dunes and bushes.