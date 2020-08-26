rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

As we all know by now…. Lomo 800 gives me fits. Because I only have ONE medium format camera that meets the budgetary guidelines….here we are, shooting the D.W. Special (pinhole!) again. This time….we travelled over to the Mullica River to shoot at/near one of the bridges. This is a bridge i know well. Its one of my favorite places to bike. My cycling friends know that if we are leaving from Hammonton or the surrounding area, at least ONE bridge crossing is in the ride or I will whine.

This was shot at sunset. I will admit, I had a few other “keepers” on this roll, but I chose this photo. I am not sure why…maybe because the man in the scene is 60+ years old and spent his evening long boarding up and down the bridge. Here, he stopped to take in the sunset. Maybe because this reminds me of album covers from the early 1970’s, I don’t know…

dw special for frugal film project-429

After my debacle with Lomo 800, I have one roll of 120 left, I think i am going to shoot in the Rolleiflex and see if I can make piece with this film.

Betsey
Lomo 800
D.W. Pinhole
f/103 shutter speed-about 2 seconds. maybe, i can’t remember.

What do you think?

