Frugal Film Project – Dan Marinelli

This roll started off a bit rough. First, I forgot to change my mental light meter when shooting and was still making exposures like I was shooting the Lomo 800. Second, I had difficulty seeing the frame counter on the red window on the back of the camera so I skipped a few frames 😦 The photos that worked, worked pretty well but Ektar is just nowhere near as forgiving as Lomo 800 and I had to shoot with a wider aperture, making the zone focus more difficult.

Nonetheless, I imagine the Zeiss is one of the smallest, most reliable medium frame cameras out there, perfect for travel and adventure. For July’s theme, Green,  I’ve chosen two “landscape” photos, one from my travels in the High Sierra and one from my travels in my own neighborhood. Enjoy.

  1. cetzel September 9, 2020 — 1:39 pm

    Wow. This is a fantastic photo. It makes me want to live on that lake. Beautiful shot!

