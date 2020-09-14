Ektar and the Holga 120S, I’ve never shot this combination before. I usually shoot a 400 speed film but this is for the Frugal Film Project, I accepted the challenge. I know what I can get when shooting my beloved Holga 120S in the city. However, I don’t have much experience shooting the Holga out in the country. Luckily, I’ve shot Ektar many many times and it’s a beautiful film.
Probably top three color film for me. When I took a country drive I came across this scene. The winding road, the trees, some shadows it kind of all played well together. I wasn’t sure what the best way to frame it would be so I centered the abandoned building right in the middle. I think it works. I did mark the spot for this location as I plan on going back sometime, perhaps when their is fog or something. But for now, this shot works. The Holga 120S and Ektar is a winning combo in my eyes.
Frugal Film Project – The Zine!
The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…
1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt”
Visually and technically fantastic image! The 3 trees/treeline , with the building framed in between two and the road weaving between it all. Beautiful! The tree on the right looks like it gets pulled away from the image due to the awesome Holga lens.