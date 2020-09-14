Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

Ektar and the Holga 120S, I’ve never shot this combination before. I usually shoot a 400 speed film but this is for the Frugal Film Project, I accepted the challenge. I know what I can get when shooting my beloved Holga 120S in the city. However, I don’t have much experience shooting the Holga out in the country. Luckily, I’ve shot Ektar many many times and it’s a beautiful film.

Probably top three color film for me. When I took a country drive I came across this scene. The winding road, the trees, some shadows it kind of all played well together. I wasn’t sure what the best way to frame it would be so I centered the abandoned building right in the middle. I think it works. I did mark the spot for this location as I plan on going back sometime, perhaps when their is fog or something. But for now, this shot works. The Holga 120S and Ektar is a winning combo in my eyes.

