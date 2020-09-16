rr1photography1 Comment on Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

I admit, i do not feel comfortable developing color.  I’m not great at color correction,  so… I give myself latitude with that.  In this case… I adore the vintage feel of this photo.  First, I admit, I am SO HAPPY to be done with Lomo 800!  Finally back to a film I think I can work with…and back to the Nikkormat!!! YAY!. 

This is the barn where my horse Macho lives.  Our house is only on a half acre, so I have always had to board Mach out.  I tend to shy away from the high end show barns… I like small and friendly with excellent care that Mach gets.  When the weather cools, and the flies in the woods dissipate, I can ride him through the state forest from the farm to my house.   

When I took this photo, I deliberately did not include any of the horses….but i hoped to get some nice fence lines and shadows. And who does not love a little red barn?    When I developed the roll, i loved the vintage feel of this image.  


If I am going to be honest, I will say that the Covid-19 pandemic has not been great for me creatively.  It really shut me down in some ways.  Things I love to shoot (sports) did not occur this spring or summer. and might not even this fall.  I feel like I am finally starting to come out of that slump. At least I hope so.  Anyway…YAY for Kodak Ektar!!! 

 
Nikkormat Ftn, nikkor 28mm f.3.5 lens
Betsey Karl

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

  1. Karen September 16, 2020 — 10:47 am

    What a lovely warm shot! It reminds me a lot of the farmland that my mom and stepdad used to live by.

    Reply

