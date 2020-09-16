Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

I admit, i do not feel comfortable developing color. I’m not great at color correction, so… I give myself latitude with that. In this case… I adore the vintage feel of this photo. First, I admit, I am SO HAPPY to be done with Lomo 800! Finally back to a film I think I can work with…and back to the Nikkormat!!! YAY!.

This is the barn where my horse Macho lives. Our house is only on a half acre, so I have always had to board Mach out. I tend to shy away from the high end show barns… I like small and friendly with excellent care that Mach gets. When the weather cools, and the flies in the woods dissipate, I can ride him through the state forest from the farm to my house.

When I took this photo, I deliberately did not include any of the horses….but i hoped to get some nice fence lines and shadows. And who does not love a little red barn? When I developed the roll, i loved the vintage feel of this image.



If I am going to be honest, I will say that the Covid-19 pandemic has not been great for me creatively. It really shut me down in some ways. Things I love to shoot (sports) did not occur this spring or summer. and might not even this fall. I feel like I am finally starting to come out of that slump. At least I hope so. Anyway…YAY for Kodak Ektar!!!



Nikkormat Ftn, nikkor 28mm f.3.5 lens

Betsey Karl

