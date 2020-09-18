Frugal Film Project – Matt Melcher

Sometimes you can’t see the forest for the tree-removal trucks. These trucks have been parked each evening at the local high school, and I can see them from my front step, all parked in a row. I looked at them almost daily for a month before I ever thought about shooting them. Maybe the pandemic has me all discombobulated.



Anscoflex II – Lomo 800 – DIY ECN2

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…