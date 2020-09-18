rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Matt Melcher

Frugal Film Project – Matt Melcher

Sometimes you can’t see the forest for the tree-removal trucks. These trucks have been parked each evening at the local high school, and I can see them from my front step, all parked in a row. I looked at them almost daily for a month before I ever thought about shooting them. Maybe the pandemic has me all discombobulated.


Anscoflex II – Lomo 800 – DIY ECN2

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close