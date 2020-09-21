Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

JULY

CANON EOS 500Kodak Ektar 100



Out of all film emulsions, I like Ektar the best. It matches what I envision in my eye when I take the shot. I enjoy the impact of color on my compositions and storytelling and when shooting Ektar, I try to ensure I capitalise on this impact.



July was difficult because most of my state was in a severe lockdown and there was precious little to do but wander around my little island. I went for a walk to shoot the Moonah trees of Churchill Island. Here’s my shot on Ektar and the indigenous Boon Wurrung People’s legend about these trees.

Legend of the Moonah Tree a long time ago on Churchill Island, a place of special dreaming, lived the Boon Wurrung People. Among the Boon Wurrung lived a boy and girl who fell in love. They spent every minute tightly embraced in each other’s arms. They were so smitten, they neglected their chores and duties. The mother’s of the tribe told the girl to pull her weight and help out. They warned her several times. The boy was likewise warned by the male elders who said he was getting lazy and neglecting his people.

Eventually, the women folk had enough of the girl always disappearing. She was banished from the tribe. At the same time, the boy was sent away by the elders. They were both very distressed and ran to the highest hill on the island. Upon seeing each other they fell into each’s arms. At once they were frozen in their embrace and branches sprouted from their hair and tiny leaves formed on the tips. From that time on, they were called Moonar’mia, or the Moonah tree. They can still be seen today in their embrace as can all their Moonah babies on Churchill Island.

