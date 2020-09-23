Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

This month we switch to Ektar and I decided to go with the Minolta Maxxum 5 with kit lens and a circular polarizer. The Maxxum 5 is a little brother to the lauded Maxxum 7, and can be had relatively cheap – I think I got this for less than $30. It’s a fairly sophisticated camera and I spent some time on the internet figuring out the controls. Find me aperture priority and how to change the aperture, set the iso, and away we go! I shot this roll while on vacation on the southern coast of Georgia – this shot is from Jekyll Island.

What can I say, Ektar is beautiful.