This month we switch to Ektar and I decided to go with the Minolta Maxxum 5 with kit lens and a circular polarizer. The Maxxum 5 is a little brother to the lauded Maxxum 7, and can be had relatively cheap – I think I got this for less than $30. It’s a fairly sophisticated camera and I spent some time on the internet figuring out the controls. Find me aperture priority and how to change the aperture, set the iso, and away we go! I shot this roll while on vacation on the southern coast of Georgia – this shot is from Jekyll Island.
What can I say, Ektar is beautiful.
1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis”
I’m excited to see a fellow Minolta Maxxum 5 user! Bought mine in 2003-2004 or so and it has to be my favorite camera, even if it is a little loud when loading film. 🙂