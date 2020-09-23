rr1photography1 Comment on Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

This month we switch to Ektar and I decided to go with the Minolta Maxxum 5 with kit lens and a circular polarizer.  The Maxxum 5 is a little brother to the lauded Maxxum 7, and can be had relatively cheap – I think I got this for less than $30.  It’s a fairly sophisticated camera and I spent some time on the internet  figuring out the controls.  Find me aperture priority and how to change the aperture, set the iso, and away we go! I shot this roll while on vacation on the southern coast of Georgia – this shot is from Jekyll Island. 

  What can I say, Ektar is beautiful. 

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

  1. Karen September 23, 2020 — 4:11 pm

    I’m excited to see a fellow Minolta Maxxum 5 user! Bought mine in 2003-2004 or so and it has to be my favorite camera, even if it is a little loud when loading film. 🙂

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close