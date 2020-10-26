Frugal Film Project – Dan Marinelli

August was a rough month; I got a promotion, went back to grad school, and barely had time to shoot. To make matters worse, almost every time I did try and shoot the light was crap.

If there is one thing Ektar needs, it’s light…Here is one of the only serviceable shots from the roll. Taken along the roadside looking towards San Gregornio peak, about 30 miles away, which is ” far away”

Have a great week,

Dan

