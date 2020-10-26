rr1photography1 Comment on Frugal Film Project – Dan Marinelli

Frugal Film Project – Dan Marinelli

August was a rough month; I got a promotion, went back to grad school, and barely had time to shoot. To make matters worse, almost every time I did try and shoot the light was crap.  

If there is one thing Ektar needs, it’s light…Here is one of the only serviceable shots from the roll. Taken along the roadside looking towards San Gregornio peak, about 30 miles away, which is ” far away” 

Have a great week, 

Dan 

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Dan Marinelli

  1. henhouselady October 26, 2020 — 11:28 am

    Beautiful picture. We used to live close to t where you took the picture. Our home was in Redlands. It is a truly a beautiful place without the haze and smoke from the fires.

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close