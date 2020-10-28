rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

I am a sucker for signs, and we have a lot of them around town. I often find myself driving around looking for them. Sometimes I stop, and sometimes I keep going.  

As we know, every camera has a certain look to it and sometimes certain signs work better with certain cameras. I have taken photos of this sign a couple of times in 35mm, but never with the Holga. I think it looks cool with the Holga and Ektar.  

