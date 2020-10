Far away… I took this image at the train station in the Southern Queensland town of Warwick. I used my Holga 120S and Kodak Ektar 100.

When it was built, the railway was the lifeblood of the town, helping to carry passengers and goods to far away destinations. These days the railway is mostly used to move livestock to the city.

