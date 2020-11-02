rr1photography1 Comment on Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

For this month, I switched to an Olympus XA which I found at junky thrift store a couple years ago, among a pile of mostly ruined point and shoot cameras which had not had their batteries removed. 

Fortunately this one was fine.  I paid a dollar for it.  Really.  🙂  


Love some Ektar, some flare, and a sunrise on the Atlantic.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

  1. annhmy November 2, 2020 — 10:28 am

    Beautiful! I’m a point and shooter since age 8. My first digital camera was an Olympus. Loved it. Still have it but cannot get parts. Do you do your own repairs?

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close