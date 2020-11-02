Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis

For this month, I switched to an Olympus XA which I found at junky thrift store a couple years ago, among a pile of mostly ruined point and shoot cameras which had not had their batteries removed.

Fortunately this one was fine. I paid a dollar for it. Really. 🙂



Love some Ektar, some flare, and a sunrise on the Atlantic.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…