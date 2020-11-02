For this month, I switched to an Olympus XA which I found at junky thrift store a couple years ago, among a pile of mostly ruined point and shoot cameras which had not had their batteries removed.
Fortunately this one was fine. I paid a dollar for it. Really. 🙂
Love some Ektar, some flare, and a sunrise on the Atlantic.
Frugal Film Project – The Zine!
The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…
1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Nelson Mullis”
Beautiful! I’m a point and shooter since age 8. My first digital camera was an Olympus. Loved it. Still have it but cannot get parts. Do you do your own repairs?