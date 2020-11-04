Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

For August, I chose the Mamiyaflex Automat A loaded with Kodak Ektar 100. The Mamiyaflex has become one of my favorite cameras to shoot. My favorite image this month was of some grass we have growing along our fence.

The grasses in the foreground and the blue sky in the background reminded me that even though it’s now Summer, Fall is coming and soon Summer will be behind us. I’m a warm weather person. I love the changing leaves if Autumn, but I’m at my most comfortable in the warm Summer sun.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…