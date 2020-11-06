Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

I’ve taken many photos of these trees, yet none with the Holga. This is a first. It’s actually three trees in a line, but the angle I used gave it this singular mass I found appealing.

I would love to get closer to these trees, but the landowners have clearly posted “no trespassing” signs, lovingly nailed to the beautiful trees, so that closer admiration than at the street is not possible. Didn’t Five Man Electrical Band write a song about signs?

Aragon “Chris” Etzel

