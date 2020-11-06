rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

I’ve taken many photos of these trees, yet none with the Holga. This is a first. It’s actually three trees in a line, but the angle I used gave it this singular mass I found appealing.

I would love to get closer to these trees, but the landowners have clearly posted “no trespassing” signs, lovingly nailed to the beautiful trees, so that closer admiration than at the street is not possible. Didn’t Five Man Electrical Band write a song about signs?  

Aragon “Chris” Etzel 

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Frugal Film Project is a collective of photographers around the world who use cameras that cost less than $50

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close