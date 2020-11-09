Frugal Film Project – Betsey Karl

This was taken on the last day in September. Like many, I’m in a bit of a funk creatively due to this whole pandemic thing. Anyway… I am fortunate to live adjacent to a 100,000 acre state forest. It has its beginnings back in the 1600’s when it was explored. Eventually iron foundries and glass manufacturing began. In the late 1800’s, John Wharton bought huge tracts of the land, his intention was to tap into the large aquifer that exists below the forest to sell water to NYC and Philadelphia. The state of New Jersey did not allow it. Eventually, the state purchased the property and established Wharton State Forest.

WSF is part of the Pinelands. It’s mostly made up of bogs, scrub pine and swamp oak. Because of the poor (sandy) soil…. it’s a different type of place. The deer are smaller than other areas of the state. We have our own population of the rattlesnake-the “pineland rattler”. We also have the Jersey Devil!

I walk in the woods almost on a daily basis, often with the dogs. This is a photo of “my bog”. You can tell summer is over and fall is arriving, pretty soon the migrating wood ducks will show up.

Nikkormat and Ektar 100

