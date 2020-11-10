Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

KEJ_SEPT: Every Little Thing…..

I know, I’ve completely missed all of the Themes this year. I’ll try to do better next year. But for now, I saw this wonderful mural with these positive words from Bob Marley, and decided to end my Ektar with this:

I have to say I was surprised by the performance of the Ektar Film. The last time I tried it was certainly more than 10 years ago. And that’s why project like Frugal Film are good. It forces you to try films, cameras and techniques that you can easily ignore.

One last note. I think I’ve been forgetting to acknowledge the camera I’ve been using: a Yashica Electro GSN 35 mm, given to me by a neighbor.

Kate

