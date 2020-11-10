rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

KEJ_SEPT: Every Little Thing…..

I know, I’ve completely missed all of the Themes this year.  I’ll try to do better next year.  But for now, I saw this wonderful mural with these positive words from Bob Marley, and decided to end my Ektar with this:

I have to say I was surprised by the performance of the Ektar Film.  The last time I tried it was certainly more than 10 years ago.  And that’s why project like Frugal Film are good.  It forces you to try films, cameras and techniques that you can easily ignore.

One last note.  I think I’ve been forgetting to acknowledge the camera I’ve been using:  a Yashica Electro GSN 35 mm, given to me by a neighbor.

Kate

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close