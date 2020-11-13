Frugal Film Project – Matt Murray

Nature

I can’t remember whether I intended to take a double exposure on my Holga 120S or not. Either way, I really like this image. The top part of the image shows an old Queensland house made from timber and iron.

The second image shows a silo with a shadow of a eucalyptus tree on it as the sun rises. Since the start of European settlement in Australia, people have used the vast resources that nature provides to shape their lives.

