Frugal Film Project – Matt Murray

Frugal Film Project – Matt Murray

Nature 

I can’t remember whether I intended to take a double exposure on my Holga 120S or not. Either way, I really like this image. The top part of the image shows an old Queensland house made from timber and iron.

The second image shows a silo with a shadow of a eucalyptus tree on it as the sun rises. Since the start of European settlement in Australia, people have used the vast resources that nature provides to shape their lives.  

Cheers 

Matt 

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
