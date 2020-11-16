Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

During the month of September, I didn’t go on as many walks as I would have liked. In the past few weeks, the air quality has been pretty bad due the wildfires here in California, and there were days when the temperature was in the high 90s F.

On the day that I went out to shoot for the project, the weather forecast was sunny and there was subdued light due to the smoke. It was a short outing, and I had shoot the roll as quickly as I could as the smell of smoke was getting stronger.

