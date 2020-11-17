Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

I’m good with deadlines. It’s not like they’re my superpower, but I’m usually well organised and manage to have things completed in plenty of time.

My FFP September roll of Ektar was loaded early in the month and promptly exposed, then sat on my desk while I finished a couple more rolls and posted them as a batch to the lab.

I still don’t know how I messed up, but somehow I put my FFP roll of Ektar into another camera and – absolutely unintentionally – double exposed it! Don’t get me wrong, some very interesting results, but not what I had in mind.

The second roll was finished by the end of September, so I thought I was good for the deadline – I just didn’t count on Australia Post deciding that best way to deliver to the lab – 10Km from my place – was via Sydney, and that even though I’d paid for overnight they’d take 10 days.

But it’s the 14th as I type this, so I’ve dodged the tardy list.

September here is the start of spring, but these trees seem to be having an extended winter… I don’t shoot a lot of Ektar, but I’ve enjoyed it. Skin tones aren’t as nice as Portra, but greens and reds are wonderful.



Kodak Ektar 100, shot at box speed, on my FFP purchased Minolta SRT101 with it’s 55mm f//1.7 lens.

Nick

