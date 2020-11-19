rr1photography1 Comment on Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

For September, I chose the Kodak Brownie No.2, Model F loaded it with Kodak Ektar 100.  The Kodak Brownie No. 2, Model F was introduced in 1924.  It’s a simple metal box camera covered in leatherette, which makes it a little more durable than some of the earlier Brownies that were made of cardboard.  It featured a Meniscus lens and a rotary shutter clocking a shutter speed of 1/50thof a second. 

The Kodak Brownie was the first camera to use 120 roll film, which early Brownie’s even referred to as “Cartridge Film”.   My favorite image this month was of a small sailboat that had just launched onto the lake at Kiser Lake State Park.  We spent the weekend camping here, testing out a new roof top tent I purchased for our Jeep. I hope you enjoy it! 

Sam

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

  1. analogphotobug November 19, 2020 — 11:15 am

    OOOOOOOO, would love to see a photo of the Cameras too…….

    Reply

