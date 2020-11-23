rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

FILM: Kodak Ektar 100

CAMERA: Canon EOS 500

This was the last month of shooting Ektar for FFP. It’s by far my favourite color film emulsion. I love the bright colors and sharpness of this film. I took this shot on a cold September afternoon when there was a fair amount of sea spray in the air.

Two brave surfers had just emerged from the surf and reflected on the conditions before retiring for the day. 

Cheers,

Dale

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close