Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

FILM: Kodak Ektar 100

CAMERA: Canon EOS 500

This was the last month of shooting Ektar for FFP. It’s by far my favourite color film emulsion. I love the bright colors and sharpness of this film. I took this shot on a cold September afternoon when there was a fair amount of sea spray in the air.

Two brave surfers had just emerged from the surf and reflected on the conditions before retiring for the day.

