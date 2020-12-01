Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

Here in the Midwest, we have plenty of small towns to explore. Taking a Holga on a small town exploration can be fun. I recently came across this building that I found interesting. Not only the composition, but the color.

I do wish there was someone sitting outside to make the photo more interesting, but I’ll take what I can get. It was fun shooting Ektar through the Holga. It’s a wonderful film, that’s for sure.

