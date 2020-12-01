rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

Here in the Midwest, we have plenty of small towns to explore. Taking a Holga on a small town exploration can be fun. I recently came across this building that I found interesting. Not only the composition, but the color.

I do wish there was someone sitting outside to make the photo more interesting, but I’ll take what I can get. It was fun shooting Ektar through the Holga. It’s a wonderful film, that’s for sure. 

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close