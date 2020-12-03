Frugal Film Project – Nick Orloff

Curves are fun and I like shooting TriX, so I had plenty to choose from for my October submission.

Nearly all cars are curvy, but a mid 60s Jaguar Mark X is extra curvy … and I grew up sitting in the back seat of one, so although this someone’s old classic that seems to never move, it reminds me of my childhood family weekends away whenever I walk past it.



Shot on my FFP Minolta SRT101 with 55mm f/1.7 (and I still haven’t quite come to terms with that focal length)

Nick

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…