rr1photography1 Comment on Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

It’s been a fun year participating in the Frugal Film Project. The last three months we are to use TriX. Which is great because TriX and Holgas are a match made in heaven. I’ve been trying to think outside the box on how to be creative with the Holga.

So I decided to shoot one roll of TriX with nothing but double exposures. Some worked out others did not. This one though, I am proud of it. 

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

1 thought on “Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

  1. analogphotobug December 4, 2020 — 10:21 am

    Love the Holga Flip. I remember doing it for my Experimental Photo class ears ago.

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close