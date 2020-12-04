Frugal Film Project – Jr Wyatt

It’s been a fun year participating in the Frugal Film Project. The last three months we are to use TriX. Which is great because TriX and Holgas are a match made in heaven. I’ve been trying to think outside the box on how to be creative with the Holga.

So I decided to shoot one roll of TriX with nothing but double exposures. Some worked out others did not. This one though, I am proud of it.

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…