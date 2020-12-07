rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

Frugal Film Project – Sam Warner

For October, I put a roll of Kodak Tri-X 400 through a Yashica FR-II.  We’ve been wanting to do some off-grid camping and have outfitted our Jeep Wrangler with a rooftop tent.  Before really going off grid, we decided it would be smart to test out the setup in a local campground (it’s better to realize you don’t have a vital piece of equipment an hour from home rather than deep in the mountains a days drive from home).  And whenever we’re on any kind of trip, I always take a film camera.   

We spent two nights in Hueston Woods State Park, located in College Corner, Ohio.  Near the campground, there’s a covered bridge.  I took this photo on the pedestrian walkway though the bridge.  I’ve always loved covered bridges.  I hope you enjoy this photo. 

As for the Yashica, it’s an interesting litte camera I picked up in a thrift store nearly 20 years ago.  I did a full write up on it a while ago on my blog (https://www.theunrecoveringphotographyaddict.com/blog-1/2019/4/15/discovering-the-yashica-fr2).  Stop by and give it a read if you’re interested in learning more about this camera. 

Sam

