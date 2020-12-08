rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

Frugal Film Project – Kate Johnson

I am going to try to follow the Themes for the Final Quarter this year.  But I have already captured my images out of order.  I’ve been engaged in some ‘End of Year’ explorations that led me astray.  So I am starting the Quarter by introducing one of my pre-1940’s cameras:  The1934 AGFA BILLY CLACK NO. 51.  This is an early 645-format camera and I am still finding my way around it.  I’ve combined it with our film subject, Kodak Tri-X 400.  The results are from a recent Open Spaces walk.  Just capturing the ‘Fall Colors’ of this Cottonwood Trees:

More than a bit Out of Focus, I am considering a focus on my Pre-1940’s camera collection for Frugal Film 2021.  And surprisingly, one can find many options within the Project’s cost limitations.  So, please take a look at this and the remaining two posting to come, and let me know what you think of an early camera emphasis for next year.

Kate

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

