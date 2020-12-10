Frugal Film Project – Monette Cruz

For October, I decided to switch cameras, and will use my Pentax-ME Super for the rest of 2020. I took this camera while travelling through Japan and the Philippines earlier this year, and shot a few rolls of Ilford HP5+ for the project.

Just like what I did in the previous months, I went out on my walks with the camera. It was difficult for me to transition back to shooting B&W, as I’ve only used color films in the past 6 months. To help me with this issue, I decided to go with what I thought was October’s theme “out of focus”, I later realized that “curves” was actually this month’s theme. I took a few shots of the flowers at different angles, and at different apertures. This photo is my favorite from the roll.

Pentax ME Super with Pentax-M 50 f/2 on Kodak Tri-X 400

Monette

