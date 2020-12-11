Frugal Film Project – Dan Marinelli



I didn’t do much with the theme this month, curves, it seems as if everything presented to me was straight. Sometimes the minds-eye isn’t seeing the composition or the muse isn’t really present. I just went with it. To be honest, I am starting to get tired of shooting 120 and tired of shooting in 6×6 too, but constraints breed creativity right???

There are a couple of shots where the straight lines are juxtaposed with a few curves and the results seem to work pretty well.

Thanks, Dan

