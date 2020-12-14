rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Curves. Nothing is more curvy in my daily life than the wall of guitars next to me in my office. Between the Les Paul and the various Strats flanking it, there are curves for days. Guitars are the other hobby that eat away at my spending money on a monthly basis.

Thankfully, most of these are expensive enough that I can’t buy them up three-at-a-time like I do with cameras. Plus, I don’t really have the wall space.

Aragon “Chris” Etzel

