Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

Thanksgiving is traditionally when my family puts up the Christmas tree. As with most mechanical projects I work on, there are always parts left over. This year it’s lights, and our excess is just another excuse to turn our little home into a bright, warm, colorful place – and then shoot it in black and white.

However, I am always up to a challenge so for November’s topic, Blur, I shot in Bulb mode. 🙂 

Aragon “Chris” Etzel 

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

