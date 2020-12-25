Frugal Film Project – Sherry Christensen

On from last month’s disaster… let’s finish the roll! 24 frames to go! Let’s see what we can do with this. I have never used equipment like this… and I’m kind of stuck on ideas. I hate admitting to this, but an hour on Pinterest helped a bit. I don’t want to copy others, but I can gain inspiration.

I didn’t quite get the light exactly right, so there is a bit of falloff behind the apple. Here’s where digital would have been easier! Note to self… next time use my iPhone to previsualize. I can re-shoot it next month if I want (FYI that’s exactly what I did… just one frame.)

But it’s not horrible. This will take practice and a better lens would help. It’s totally the wrong tool here. One more month to go!

P.S.

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from the Frugal Film Project!

