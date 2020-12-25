rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Sherry Christensen

Frugal Film Project – Sherry Christensen

On from last month’s disaster… let’s finish the roll! 24 frames to go! Let’s see what we can do with this. I have never used equipment like this… and I’m kind of stuck on ideas. I hate admitting to this, but an hour on Pinterest helped a bit. I don’t want to copy others, but I can gain inspiration.

I didn’t quite get the light exactly right, so there is a bit of falloff behind the apple. Here’s where digital would have been easier! Note to self… next time use my iPhone to previsualize. I can re-shoot it next month if I want (FYI that’s exactly what I did… just one frame.)

But it’s not horrible. This will take practice and a better lens would help. It’s totally the wrong tool here. One more month to go!

P.S.

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from the Frugal Film Project!

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Location frugalfilmproject@gmail.com
search previous next tag category expand menu location phone mail time cart zoom edit close