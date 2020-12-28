rr1photographyLeave a Comment on Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

November 2020 

Kodak 400TX 

Canon T70 

For November I loaded the Canon T70 with Kodak 400TX. My 400TX was expired bulk loaded film. I had the camera out with me early one morning managing the horses and took a few shots in beautiful light. After stand developing the roll in Rodinal, this was my favourite shot. There are vertical stripes on the negatives and I am not sure if these are the result of the age of the film or the development process. Nevertheless, I like the very vintage look and feel from this shot. 

Frugal Film Project – The Zine!

The Frugal Film Project: one camera, one film, one year. Follow 13 photographers around the globe who complete this project…

Find out more on MagCloud

