Frugal Film Project – Dale Rogers

FFP

November 2020

Kodak 400TX

Canon T70

For November I loaded the Canon T70 with Kodak 400TX. My 400TX was expired bulk loaded film. I had the camera out with me early one morning managing the horses and took a few shots in beautiful light. After stand developing the roll in Rodinal, this was my favourite shot. There are vertical stripes on the negatives and I am not sure if these are the result of the age of the film or the development process. Nevertheless, I like the very vintage look and feel from this shot.

