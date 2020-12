Out of focus…You think this would be easy, but I never really liked out of focus stuff.

Despite that, here is a shot from the desert, where I definitely made an error in either focus or set the aperture too wide and the result is a pleasantly out-of-focus desert landscape.

Dan

