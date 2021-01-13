Frugal Film Project – Aragon Etzel

December is a time of excited children, hallmark movies, candy canes, and shelf elves. It’s also the end of a strange year. And although all things come to an end, not all ends are final. Take this okra. It is brown, wilted, alone and dead, but it’s not at its end. In fact, it’s prepping for round two! With the help of Mother Nature, this little okra will wither away and dissolve into the ground to be food for the next garden and all it’s wonderful inhabitants.

So just like this little okra, I may be withered, pale, isolated, and feeling like it’s the end, but I know that 2021 is just ahead and I look forward to getting back to photo meet-ups, new friends, more outside activities, and maybe some more cameras! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Aragon “Chris” Etzel

—

Stop apologizing for things you didn’t do, to people who don’t believe in forgiveness or redemption.

