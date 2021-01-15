Frugal Film Project – Dan Marinelli

Close Up…The Zeiss has a minimum focusing distance of 4ft, so it’s tough to get too close to anything. Nevertheless, I found this bridge railing glistening in the sun and figured it may make a cool shot. So I went for it and here are the results.

What I learned from a year of Shooting one camera.

1. It’s hard, especially at the end. I think I started off strong with lots of momentum and a commitment to the themes, but by the end of summer, that enthusiasm had waned. Between work, family, school and COVID stuff (I work in healthcare) my life got busy and the themes seemed less relevant to where I was in my life. Sometimes picking up the camera felt like a chore and I was straining to get the shots out. My normal workflow sees weeks or months without taking a shot followed by 4 rolls in 2 weeks, so quite an adjustment

2. It’s refreshingly simple. One camera to grab on the way out is really liberating but the Zeiss is not the quickest to shoot with or the most flexible. With an open mind these constraints lead to some creativity, but when the mind is closed they feel more like constraints. I wasn’t in a Black and White mood, this fall, I would have preferred to be shooting color but c’est la vie. Overall, I still prefer sticking to one camera and one film for extended periods of time. In the future, I would propose one film for the entire year.

3. When you finally pick up another camera, things have changed. You hold them differently and use them differently. My experiences with the 6×6 Zeiss over the last year make me look at the world from a different perspective. My compositional style has shifted just a little bit over the course of the year, hopefully for the better. I just finished a roll with my Pen F, and it looks different from any half-frame roll I’ve shot for awhile

4. It gave me an inspiration for my next project, which will be with one film and one camera, just not the Zeiss 🙂

Dan

